Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 184,974 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,974 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.50% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $62,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.21. 631,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,564. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.80 and a 1-year high of $124.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.