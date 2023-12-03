Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 98,168 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,168 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $55,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,244,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,308,000 after purchasing an additional 581,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $19,268,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,377,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,442,000 after purchasing an additional 331,529 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,559,000 after purchasing an additional 128,448 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brink’s Stock Up 4.3 %

Brink’s stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,536. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $82.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. Brink’s had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Brink’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

