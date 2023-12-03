Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,033 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 4.33% of Addus HomeCare worth $65,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,257,000 after buying an additional 799,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth $5,556,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 43.8% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 166,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after buying an additional 50,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,508,000 after buying an additional 50,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

ADUS traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.58. The stock had a trading volume of 66,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,228. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $114.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average of $87.99.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.