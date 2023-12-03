Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 139,153 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 139,153 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $84,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.7 %

TGT traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,594,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,566. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.57. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.39.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

