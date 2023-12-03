Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.38.

SIX opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 2.12. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

