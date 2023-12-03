SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE) & Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) Critical Comparison

SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) and Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SMC Entertainment and Singing Machine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Singing Machine -25.06% -66.86% -32.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SMC Entertainment and Singing Machine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Singing Machine $39.30 million 0.13 -$4.64 million ($2.28) -0.54

Analyst Ratings

SMC Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Singing Machine.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SMC Entertainment and Singing Machine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Singing Machine 0 0 1 0 3.00

Singing Machine has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.58%. Given Singing Machine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Singing Machine is more favorable than SMC Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Singing Machine shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Singing Machine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singing Machine has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Singing Machine beats SMC Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc., an early stage developmental company focuses on the development of fintech technology in the United States. It intends to provide fintech-disruption business products and services. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware. The company primarily sells its products to retailers, including national chains, warehouse clubs, department stores, lifestyle merchants, specialty stores, and direct mail catalogs and showrooms. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

