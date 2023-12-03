Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Reduced by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 968.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,520 shares of company stock worth $7,953,058. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $279.86 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $220.21 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.78 and its 200-day moving average is $267.58.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

