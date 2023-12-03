Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.71.

Snowflake stock opened at $185.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,108,013.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,120 shares of company stock worth $37,125,646. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

