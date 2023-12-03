SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Short Interest Update

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 7,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.48.

Shares of SEDG traded up $3.10 on Friday, hitting $82.48. 2,746,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,397. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.77. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

