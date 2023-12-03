Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Update

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 88,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solitario Resources by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 529,335 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Solitario Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Solitario Resources by 235.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Solitario Resources by 42.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Solitario Resources by 410.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN XPL remained flat at $0.54 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,332. Solitario Resources has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $0.77.

Solitario Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:XPL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solitario Resources will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Solitario Resources from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

