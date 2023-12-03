Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in November

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 248.3 days.

Solvay Price Performance

Solvay stock remained flat at $115.23 during midday trading on Friday. Solvay has a 1 year low of $97.49 and a 1 year high of $117.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.96.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

