Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.57.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock opened at $71.52 on Wednesday. Southern has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,490 shares of company stock worth $1,804,905. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 8.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Southern by 1.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Southern by 2.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,424,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 162.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,561,000 after purchasing an additional 311,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Southern by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

