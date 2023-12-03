Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Update

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance

Shares of SRCO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,152. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Sparta Commercial Services has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.23.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

