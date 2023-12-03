Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Update

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance
Shares of SRCO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,152. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Sparta Commercial Services has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.23.
Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile
