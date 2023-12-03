Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities upgraded Spartan Delta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.01.

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.10. The company has a market cap of C$542.12 million, a PE ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.39. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$81.88 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 84.25% and a return on equity of 80.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 0.3761006 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

