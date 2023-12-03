Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Up 19.7% in November

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.8 days.

Spin Master Stock Performance

SNMSF stock remained flat at $24.59 during midday trading on Friday. 1,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,930. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0449 per share. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

