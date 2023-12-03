Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Short Interest Update

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 780.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £119 ($150.31) to £113 ($142.73) in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

OTCMKTS SPXSF remained flat at $113.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.67. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $100.85 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

