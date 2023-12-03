Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,100 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 505,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Splash Beverage Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SBEV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.60. 98,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,882. Splash Beverage Group has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 101.92% and a negative return on equity of 410.98%. On average, analysts predict that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,410 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 79,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 43,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

