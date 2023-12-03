Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,100 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 505,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Splash Beverage Group Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of SBEV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.60. 98,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,882. Splash Beverage Group has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 101.92% and a negative return on equity of 410.98%. On average, analysts predict that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.
