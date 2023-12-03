Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,786.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

