SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,345 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of SPS Commerce worth $43,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,362,000 after buying an additional 79,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after acquiring an additional 488,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.43.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,946.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $510,970.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,828.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,977 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,186. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $5.47 on Friday, reaching $177.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,259. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.66 and a 12-month high of $196.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.80 and a beta of 0.80.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

