Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,500 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the October 31st total of 663,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 271.5 days.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCBFF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Standard Chartered to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 980 ($12.38) to GBX 990 ($12.50) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 825 ($10.42) to GBX 860 ($10.86) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
