Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,500 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the October 31st total of 663,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 271.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCBFF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Standard Chartered to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 980 ($12.38) to GBX 990 ($12.50) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 825 ($10.42) to GBX 860 ($10.86) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

About Standard Chartered

OTCMKTS:SCBFF remained flat at $8.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

