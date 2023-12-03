Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,164 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 6,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 154,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.20. 12,506,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,426,590. The company has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.