Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,507 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Starwood Property Trust worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

STWD stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.84%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

