State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $523,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,692,000 after acquiring an additional 33,470 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 38,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 25.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

Oshkosh Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $99.97 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.