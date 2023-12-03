State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,747 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -172.22%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

