State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.08 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 384,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 976,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,424,000 after purchasing an additional 203,409 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,766,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,060,000 after buying an additional 335,786 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 54,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 32,331 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $17.73 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

