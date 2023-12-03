State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,307 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of IDACORP worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 10.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in IDACORP by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IDACORP by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after acquiring an additional 32,219 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDACORP

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDA

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $98.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.10 and a 52 week high of $112.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $510.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.12 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.94%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.