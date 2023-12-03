State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in State Street were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $73.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.64. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

