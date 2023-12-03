Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $224.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.64.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.14 and a 200 day moving average of $150.16. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 645.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

