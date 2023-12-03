Stitch Fix’s (SFIX) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.60 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.86.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $465.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.16. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.03.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.24 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 34,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $106,357.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,906 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 178.0% in the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 3,679,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after buying an additional 2,355,827 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,557,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after buying an additional 1,240,320 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,244 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

