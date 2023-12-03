StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

RKDA opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.82. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 279.74% and a negative return on equity of 77.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

