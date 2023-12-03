StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVID. Truist Financial downgraded Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.22.

Avid Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.57). Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $91.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Avid Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 42.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 136,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter worth $20,908,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

