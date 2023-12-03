StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NSTG. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a market perform rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NSTG

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NSTG opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 102.44% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. As a group, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 739,396 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.