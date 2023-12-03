StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PXD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $258.45.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $232.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

