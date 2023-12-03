StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. 6.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.