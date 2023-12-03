StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

