StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 2.05.
About Cinedigm
