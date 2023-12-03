StockNews.com Lowers Celestica (NYSE:CLS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

CLS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Celestica stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.13. Celestica has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $28.39.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

