StockNews.com Lowers GameStop (NYSE:GME) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of GME stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.87. GameStop has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36 and a beta of -0.28.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GameStop will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $65,030.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,495.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $84,107.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,019.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $65,030.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,495.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,872 shares of company stock valued at $260,835. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in GameStop by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in GameStop by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GameStop by 457.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

