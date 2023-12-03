StockNews.com Upgrades Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CUZ. Truist Financial upgraded Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.78.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE CUZ opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.24. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 216.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.