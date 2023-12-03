Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,306 shares of company stock worth $18,236,134 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.79. 1,110,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,055. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.96 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

