Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in November

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,063,700 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 1,357,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,637.0 days.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SNPTF remained flat at $8.61 during trading hours on Friday. Sunny Optical Technology has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CLSA cut shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

