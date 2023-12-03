SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SuperCom by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 297,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

