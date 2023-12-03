Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 102,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $44,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $66,000.

SUPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th.

SUPN opened at $27.58 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.42). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $153.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $31,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,806.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $259,150.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $31,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,806.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

