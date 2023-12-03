Synectics’ (SNX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of SNX opened at GBX 105 ($1.33) on Wednesday. Synectics has a 52 week low of GBX 92.40 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.45 ($1.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of £18.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,100.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 108.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.59.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

