Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.80

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and traded as low as $2.52. Syros Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 85,443 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYRS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $975,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,049,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 452,272 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,581,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 117,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 121,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 87,390 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

