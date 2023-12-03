Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

TWODF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 107 ($1.35) to GBX 115 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

