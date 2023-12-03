TD Securities Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$56.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNS. Cormark decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$64.77.

BNS stock opened at C$61.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.00. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$55.20 and a one year high of C$74.41.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 28.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1887694 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

