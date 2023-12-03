TD Securities Increases Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $53.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.14.

OTEX stock opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. Open Text has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 381.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,207,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,997,000 after buying an additional 5,710,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 889.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,614,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,919,000 after buying an additional 4,147,818 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,074,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,799,000 after buying an additional 3,753,772 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at $86,857,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

