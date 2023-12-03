Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Position Decreased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 285.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $84,602.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $612,623.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $84,602.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,623.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $93,468.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,774 shares in the company, valued at $541,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,107 shares of company stock worth $364,968. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,773,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $34.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $660.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

