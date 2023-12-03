Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $6.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leslie’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.38.

LESL stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $962.20 million, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth $112,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

